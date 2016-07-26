This resource includes 3 adapted books - all Halloween themed! These books are a great way practice identifying the attributes of color, preposition, location, attributes, and sequencing in a fun, seasonal way! These books are perfect for this time of year!



The 3 books included:



What's Scaring You?: Based on our popular "What's Bugging You?" book series, this great book targets following directions and halloween themed vocabulary.



Scarecrow, Scarecrow - What Do You See?: Work on identifying Halloween vocabulary and counting skills in this adapted book!



Where's the Jack-o-Lantern?: Students will work on the tricky skill of prepositions (above, below, next to, and on) with this fun book!



All books have coordinating visuals so students can work on identifying basic sight words and the text follows a predictable pattern.

This is a great way to work on basic skills in a fun fall theme. These books are fun and engaging!



Included are all directions for setup and a storage board for the pictures.