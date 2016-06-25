PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Halloween Color by Number is a packet of twelve different worksheets with a Halloween theme where students can use their skills in mathematics to create a series of colorful pictures. Each worksheet is aligned with the Common Core standards for second grade mathematics to make it easier for you to incorporate these worksheets into your curriculum.
Students should solve the math problems found in each individual shape on each worksheet. As a student completes a problem he or she can color in the shape based on the color key found underneath each picture. When all of the shapes have been colored in, the picture will be revealed.
You can use these in your class as enrichment, Friday fun, homework, work for early finishers or as part of your daily math lesson.
The Common Core standards that are covered in this book:
2.NBT - Numbers and Operations in Base Ten
2.NBT.5
2.NBT.8
Your students will color by number, addition and subtraction to reveal a unique picture.
Skills covered:
Addition
Subtraction
Answer sheets are provided for each worksheet.
***
For my growing bundle Common Core Picture Math (2nd grade), click here . This bundles comes with a huge discount!
***
For More Common Core Picture Math (second grade), click here .
For Common Core Picture Math (kindergarten), click here .
For Common Core Picture Math (first grade), click here .
For Common Core Picture Math (third grade), click here .
For Common Core Picture Math (fourth grade), click here .
All graphics are original and created by myself.
Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 28
Answer Key Included
Teaching Duration Other
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
EASTER NUMBER SENSE BUNDLE
- 4 Resources
- $7.04
EASTER SUBTRACTION SCOOT
- (0)
- $3.52
St Patrick's Day Counting, Missing Numbers, More than/Fewer than Presentation and Worksheets YR/KS1
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Santa Transformations GCSE
- (1)
- FREE
Ready to Print in Spanish - Free Halloween Edition/ Literacy
- (1)
- FREE
Halloween Math Puzzles for Middle School
- (0)
- $2.00
Updated resources
St. Patrick's Day Theme: Presentation, Worksheets/Activities - Counting, Numbers, more/fewer than
- (0)
- $3.00
Easter Maths PowerPoint Quiz Year 5/6
- (1)
- 20% off$7.04$5.63
Easter : Easter Quiz 2018
- (15)
- $4.23