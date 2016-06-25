PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Halloween Common Core Math Puzzles for the fifth grade.



Are your students bored of doing the same old math problems? Try this book that has unique types of math puzzles all with a Halloween theme. All puzzles are Common Core Aligned for the fifth grade.



Halloween Math Stories - Math Stories combine reading and mathematics in a fun and silly way! Until you solve the math problems, you'll never know how the Halloween story goes. (division and multiplication - 5.NBT.5, 5.NBT.6)



Witches' Brew Comparing Decimals - Compare the fractions in the witches' brew, then you will create your own Halloween picture. (decimals, 5.NBT.3)



Halloween Picture Math - Draw a picture using equal parts of your imagination and math. (adding decimals, 5.NBT.7)



Halloween Math Grid Puzzles - Draw different items onto a grid depending on the answers to the math problems. (division and multiplication, 5.NBT.5, 5.NBT.6 )



Halloween Math Number Search - Solve some addition and subtraction problems, then search for them in a grid full of numbers (addition and subtraction of decimals, 5.NBT.7).



This packet also works as a review for sixth grade.



All graphics are originals and designed by myself.



