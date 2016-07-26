This resource includes two Halloween themed language games to work discriminating between real and make-believe and to work on discriminating between fact or fiction. These games are great for early elementary. They are also perfect for students with autism or cognitive disabilities who need to work on discrimination, comprehension, and making inferences. This would work well in a classroom or in a speech therapy setting!



Each game includes 28 playing cards, a label, and a directions card. Laminate, cut out cards, and play!