Halloween Math Journal Prompts is a packet of 30 math journal prompts with a Halloween theme for October. These are perfect for students in the 3rd grade and are aligned with the Common Core Standards for third grade. All you need to do is cut out the prompts and your students can paste them into their math journal. The prompt is printed multiple times on one sheet for ease of printing and organizing your class. Just print out as many as you need

The Common Core Standards that are covered:
3.OA.1 (Operations and Algebraic Thinking)
3.OA.3
3.OA.7
3.OA.8
3.NBT.1 (Number and Operations in Base Ten)
3.NBT.2
3.NBT.3
3.NF.1 (Number and Operations - Fractions)
3.NF.3
3.MD.1 (Measurement and Data)
3.MD.2
3.MD.7
3.MD.8
3.G.1 (Geometry)
3.G.2

The different skills covered in the packet are:
number writing
shapes
addition
division
multiplication
higher level thinking
spatial concepts
graphs
comparison
fractions

All artwork is original and created by myself.

Yvonne Crawford
