Give your students a full-length, all-comprehensive assessment to be used for SAT/ACT and/or College Readiness math prep for Halloween.
This 20 page resource with 26 challenging questions and comprehensive answer sheet is a must for your high school math class on Halloween.
Topics include:
a. Graphs and Tables
b. Probability
c. Statistical Analysis
ix.Geometry
a. Common Geometric Shapes
b. Perimeter and Circumference
c. Area
d. Solid Figures
e. Volume
f. Triangles
g. Similarity and Congruence
h. Pythagorean Relationship
x. Algebra
a. Working with Signed Numbers
b. Simplifying Algebraic Expressions
c. Solving One-Step and Multistep Equations
d. Writing Algebraic Expressions
e. Using Algebra to Solve Word Problems
f. Using algebra to Solve Geometry Problems
xi. Advanced Topics in Geometry and Algebra
a. Coordinate Plane
b. Linear Equations
c. Slope and Intercepts
d. Multiplying and Dividing Monomials
e. Factoring, and much more
