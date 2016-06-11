Harriet Tubman Word Search Puzzle. Fun word search puzzle all about Harriet Tubman. Black and white ink friendly word search puzzle that your students will love. Includes 28 different words related to Harriet Tubman. Includes solution. Thanks and enjoy!

Harriet Tubman | Women's History Month | Black History Month | Printables | Worksheets | Word Search | Puzzle

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • HarrietTubman.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 11, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 2 MB

HarrietTubman

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades