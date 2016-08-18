*This file has been updated to include a colored and black line version of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's's Stone.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is a complete interactive novel study. This notebook contains three corresponding pages for each chapter. This includes seventeen interactive activities, seventeen anchor charts, and seventeen pages of higher level thinking comprehension questions. In addition, you can choose between a black line and colored novel study packet.
Is this your first time using an interactive notebook? Also, included in this packet are pictures for every interactive activity as well as teacher tips.
Lastly, each page has been sized to fit nicely into your students’ notebooks, you do not need to worry about re-sizing pages at the printer.
Included in this novel study are:
Black Line and Colored Novel Study Packets
17 Pages of Comprehension Questions
17 Pages of Interactive Notebook Activities
Table of Contents – Interactive Petal Book
Labels and Captions – Staggered Book
Cause and Effect – Interactive Flip Flap
Name that Genre – Interactive Shape Flap
Figurative Language – Interactive Spinner
Fantasy vs. Realism – Trifold Interlock
Word Choice – Interactive Flip Flap
Vivid Characters – Interactive Envelope
Compare and Contrast – Interactive Venn Diagram
Voice – Interactive Shape
Important Settings – Interactive File Book
Big Ideas – Interactive Match Book
Cliffhanger – Puzzle
The Power of a Name – Match Book
Sentence Fluency – Compressed Shape
Theme – Interactive Television
Sequence of Events – Interactive Accordion
17 Pages of Anchor Charts
The anchor charts in this novel study correspond to the interactive notebook activities.
