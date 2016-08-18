*This file has been updated to include a colored and black line version of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's's Stone.



Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is a complete interactive novel study. This notebook contains three corresponding pages for each chapter. This includes seventeen interactive activities, seventeen anchor charts, and seventeen pages of higher level thinking comprehension questions. In addition, you can choose between a black line and colored novel study packet.



Is this your first time using an interactive notebook? Also, included in this packet are pictures for every interactive activity as well as teacher tips.



Lastly, each page has been sized to fit nicely into your students’ notebooks, you do not need to worry about re-sizing pages at the printer.



Included in this novel study are:



Black Line and Colored Novel Study Packets



17 Pages of Comprehension Questions



17 Pages of Interactive Notebook Activities

Table of Contents – Interactive Petal Book

Labels and Captions – Staggered Book

Cause and Effect – Interactive Flip Flap

Name that Genre – Interactive Shape Flap

Figurative Language – Interactive Spinner

Fantasy vs. Realism – Trifold Interlock

Word Choice – Interactive Flip Flap

Vivid Characters – Interactive Envelope

Compare and Contrast – Interactive Venn Diagram

Voice – Interactive Shape

Important Settings – Interactive File Book

Big Ideas – Interactive Match Book

Cliffhanger – Puzzle

The Power of a Name – Match Book

Sentence Fluency – Compressed Shape

Theme – Interactive Television

Sequence of Events – Interactive Accordion



17 Pages of Anchor Charts

The anchor charts in this novel study correspond to the interactive notebook activities.



Happy Learning!



Renee Smalley