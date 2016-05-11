HATCHET Symbol Analyzer (by Gary Paulsen)
NOVEL: Hatchet by Gary Paulsen
LEVEL: middle school (5-8)
COMMON CORE: CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.4
This resource can be purchased as part of HATCHET Unit Teaching Package bundle.
There is no hiding the fact that Brian’s Hatchet is a big deal. Without it, he would have likely died in the wilderness.
Using this organizer, students will analyze the importance of Brian's hatchet. They will catalog all the various ways the hatchet is useful to him and then analyze what the hatchet provides him with when he gets to use it.
Enjoy Hatchet!
