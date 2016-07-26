This adapted book is a great way to work on teaching students about healthy habits and hygiene! This book uses repetitive phrases and picture matching to work with students of all levels on this important concept. Students will also work on vocabulary, matching, and question answering. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This is great for students who are nonverbal!



This book has 8 pages each with a picture to match for a different healthy habit. Students put velcro pictures on each of the pages! Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!