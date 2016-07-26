BUNDLE

Double-sided foldable worksheets for; Happy Birtday, Dr. King!, Gloria Estefan, and Lou Gehrig: The Luckiest Man. These are the main selections for theme five, Heroes, from Houghton Mifflin Reading 4.

There is one double-sided worksheet for each story which can be tri-folded into a pamphlet.

Each pamphlet has a section for students to draw a cover illustration, a vocabulary section, questions and a 5-Star Review/Recommendation section. Other activities include;

Happy Birthday, Dr. King! : a making inferences or cause & effect activity (according to teacher preference).

Gloria Estefan: a make a timeline or a crossword puzzle (according to teacher preference).

Lou Gehrig: The Luckiest Man : a make a baseball field timeline or a crossword puzzle (according to teacher preference).

Answer keys and instruction sheets are included

