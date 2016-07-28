his worksheet is rigorous in its use of scientific terms and conventions, and it is a step by step description of Newton's second Law of motion to derive the four most useful equations of motion. The students is shown how their knowledge and understanding improves and expands from Physics Lower high school 'C' grade to Physics 01 or Maths Mechanics 01 'A' grade, through the use of exam style questions. The Mark scheme gives a step by step commentary on the methods and final answer conventions, to help the student understand the pitfall in problem solving e.g carelessness with units and decimal place presentation. The work could be set as a 2 hour independent study to support learning of ' Motion in a straight line with constant acceleration' and or Maths Mechanics 1 Dynamics. This worksheet will allow the teacher to see differentiation in the class and understand student's needs, thus targeting feedback and assistance efficiently.
Created: Jul 28, 2016
