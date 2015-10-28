No matter your political leanings with the upcoming Presidential election, Hillary Clinton has made history becoming the first woman ever to lead the presidential ticket of a major political party(the Democratic Party).
Check out this Reader's Script on Hillary Clinton where kids learn about Hillary's childhood and career to the present. TRIVIA: Hillary wanted to be an astronaut and at the age of 14 wrote a letter to NASA. She was very disappointed to learn that girls could NOT be admitted to the astronaut program(that would change in 1978).Grades 4 and up. Comprehension questions,discussion questions and activities as well as links for more information are also included:
6/8/16- I uploaded a revised version on this play to include Hillary Clinton making history by becoming the first woman ever to lead the presidential ticket of a major political party(the Democratic Party).
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 28, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Women Trailblazers: Aida de Acosta(First Woman to Pilot a Powered Aircraft)
- (0)
- $3.00
The 2018 Global Games: Everything has a History, even Football(Soccer)!
- (0)
- $3.50
State of the Union Address( A History-Webquest)
- (0)
- $3.75
Popular paid resources
Year 2 Easter Comprehension Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $6.33
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $19.58
Women Trailblazers: Aida de Acosta(First Woman to Pilot a Powered Aircraft)
- (0)
- $3.00
New resources
Year 3 and 4 Christmas Comprehension - The Shepherds Visit Jesus
- (1)
- $4.23
Bonfire Night Facts
- (1)
- $4.23
Gunpowder Plot Vocabulary Mat
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
WORLD WATER DAY!(INTERACTIVE NOTEBOOK ACTIVITY) FREE
- (0)
- FREE
Year 2 Easter Comprehension Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $6.33
Leprechauns:Interview with McSean the Leprechaun: A Reader's Theater Script
- (0)
- $3.60