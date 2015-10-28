This lesson introduces beginning language learners to the legend of El Basilisco Chilote (Chile) in a way that promotes using legends to learn about culture in a deep and meaningful way.



This lesson asks students to consider some complex ideas and make connections between the products, practices, and beliefs of Hispanics around the world. These activities promote higher-level thinking that would be beyond the grasp of most students in the target language, so the lessons are done in English to make sure they are attainable.



These lessons make perfect sub plans as they require no prep and little to no Spanish language production.



Students begin by reading the legend of El Basilisco Chilote and illustrating the legend to demonstrate comprehension and understanding.



Students are then introduced to the concept of "folk illnesses" which, like the legend, blame illness on supernatural forces and treat them in unconventional ways. Students will learn about 3 common "folk illnesses" and be asked to consider some of the less conventional treatments or myths surrounding sickness in their own culture.



In the following activity, students are asked to propose a more "scientific" explanation for the folk illnesses mentioned in the legend and in the second activity. They are also asked to consider reasons why indigenous cultures may resist the treatments and explanations of modern medicine.



Finally, students will be introduced to the Mercado de Brujas in La Paz (Bolivia) and the many items it sells to aid in rituals and folk medicine. Students will translate a list of 10 Spanish items to English based on their prior knowledge of vocabulary and use of a dictionary.



This Product Includes:

-El Basilisco Chilote Legend

-Illustration Activity

-Folk Illness Activity

-Higher Order Thinking Activity

-Mercado de Brujas Activity

