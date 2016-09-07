This great little resources on Hitler's foreign policy is designed to be used as either a starter, mini plenary or topic plenary. It can also be used as a homework or revision exercise on Hitler's foreign policy.



Students are given 4 headings connected to Hitler's foreign policy. They are then expected to sort the cards under the correct headings such as: ripping up the Treaty of Versailles, Lebensraum – Living Space, Defeat Communism and Factors which helped Hitler. This activity is suitable for foundation and core students.



The second activity, which is aimed at core and gifted and talented students is use the linking cards to match up 12 factors to show how they are linked.



I have included two versions, one sorted with the answers and one mixed up to be photocopied and given out to your students.



The instructions for this card sort are:



1. Sort the cards under their correct headings.

2. Copy or stick them into your exercise book or a piece of A3 paper.

3. Feedback to a class discussion.

4. Use the linking cards to match up 12 factors, copy them into your book and then explain how they are linked.



This activity is fun, simple to use and great for a lesson observation or to increase student engagement.



If you like this resource then why not check out my other resources on this topic in my TES shop. You can also follow 'The History Academy' on Twitter, Google Plus, YouTube and Facebook for the latest updates or even to get in touch and chat about how you have used this resource or to ask questions. We aim to produce cheap and affordable resources for either the price of a good cup of coffee or a happy meal so that you can spend more time doing the things that you want.



Anyway, have fun and stay in touch via social media for the latest updates.



Kind Regards



Roy