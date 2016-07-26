This adapted book is great to work on the 'how' question and sequencing. This book works on the essential skills of making inferences, vocabulary, and question answering. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 12 pages each with a prompt for a common routine. Students need to identify the 3 steps for the routine and put them in order by putting velcro pictures on each of the pages! Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!

Question answering is difficult for children with autism. This book isolates the 'how' question as well as sequencing and has worked well for skill building for my students.

