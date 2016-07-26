This is an adapted work to practice identifying the attributes of the number, the color, and name of a group of items. The book has 5 pages with 2 groups on each page - so 10 total groups of items. All pictures all Thanksgiving themed! The student will match the corresponding picture to answer the question - How Many? What Color? and What? Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!
Same format as the other books in the series but with thematic vocabulary! Great way to generalize mastered skills in a thematic way!
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
