This great little resource has been adapted and used many of my podcasts and interactivities that I have written for other companies. It looks at how successful the League of Nations was in the 1920s by looking at series of disputes including Vilna 1921, the Aaland islands, Upper Silesia 1921, the economic collapse of Austria 1923, Corfu 1923 and the Greek - Bulgarian dispute in 1925.
The worksheet that I have included covers each of these disputes in turn. There are a number of different ways of approaching the topic. You can set it up as a market garden activity for core and gifted and talented students and have them working in rotation on each dispute. With a weaker group you could read each dispute together with a highlighter pen and get them to complete the Venn diagram that I have provided in the resource to decide whether the dispute was settled successfully or not or even maybe a bit of a fudge. If you decide to download and use the PowerPoint that I have provided, you could complete the table activity with its two headings, what happened, what did the League do, success or failure.
So in summary, I've provided a snowballing starter, differentiated aims, objectives and outcomes in the PowerPoint. Meanwhile the worksheet has two graphic organisers and a revision activity to help you check their progress. Finally, I have included a past paper OCR question with a pupil mark scheme and question guide, all for the bargain price listed!
Anyway, have fun teaching this topic, its great for discussion and don't forget to point out to your students that the Aaland island settlement is still in force today!
Kind Regards
Roy
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 26%
Other resources by this author
James I: Source analysis of his personality and character
- (0)
- $6.00
Why was James I so unpopular?
- (0)
- $7.04
Source Analysis: The Pesonality and Character of King James I
- (0)
- $5.63
Popular paid resources
Nazi Propaganda
- (16)
- $2.82
Paper 2 OCR revision. History B Modern world
- (10)
- $5.06
OCR paper 2 Britain 1890-1918. Paper 2. History B Modern World History
- (8)
- $5.06
New resources
Edexcel 9-1 GCSE - Weimar and Nazi Germany Revision Guide
- (2)
- $14.09
Timeline for the Socialist revolution - 'Spartacus Revolt' - Germany 1918-1919
- (1)
- FREE
iGCSE Germany (1919-1943) Depth Study Powerpoint
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
U.S. History: Examining Both Sides of the Scopes "Monkey" Trial Activity
- (0)
- $2.00
Anne Frank Bundle
- 8 Resources
- $19.72
Adolf Hitler Crossword
- (0)
- $4.23