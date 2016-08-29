This great little resource has been adapted and used many of my podcasts and interactivities that I have written for other companies. It looks at how successful the League of Nations was in the 1920s by looking at series of disputes including Vilna 1921, the Aaland islands, Upper Silesia 1921, the economic collapse of Austria 1923, Corfu 1923 and the Greek - Bulgarian dispute in 1925.



The worksheet that I have included covers each of these disputes in turn. There are a number of different ways of approaching the topic. You can set it up as a market garden activity for core and gifted and talented students and have them working in rotation on each dispute. With a weaker group you could read each dispute together with a highlighter pen and get them to complete the Venn diagram that I have provided in the resource to decide whether the dispute was settled successfully or not or even maybe a bit of a fudge. If you decide to download and use the PowerPoint that I have provided, you could complete the table activity with its two headings, what happened, what did the League do, success or failure.



So in summary, I've provided a snowballing starter, differentiated aims, objectives and outcomes in the PowerPoint. Meanwhile the worksheet has two graphic organisers and a revision activity to help you check their progress. Finally, I have included a past paper OCR question with a pupil mark scheme and question guide, all for the bargain price listed!



Anyway, have fun teaching this topic, its great for discussion and don't forget to point out to your students that the Aaland island settlement is still in force today!



