In this playlist, students explore standard RL.5.2. They will determine the topic and theme of a poem. Students will describe how the speaker of a poem reflects upon the topic. Students also have the option to view instructional videos and complete practice quizzes or activities.

The playlist includes:
• 5 links to instructional videos or texts
• 1 assessment that includes five multiple choice questions
• Definitions of key terms, such as topic and theme
• Examples of how to identify the speaker, topic, theme, and tone by asking questions

Accompanying Teaching Notes include:
• Additional activities to help your students explore the standard
• Links to additional practice quizzes or activities
• An answer guide with correct answers, answer choice rationales, and DOK levels

About this resource

Created: Jun 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

