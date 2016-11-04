18 VCOP/Comprehension packs (each containing:
A detailed reading comprehension
A 'choose the correct spelling' activity (with answers for self-marking)
A cloze procedure activity (with answers)
Dictionary and thesaurus work on the vocabulary used in the topic
A punctuation activity (with answers)
A final comprehension activity - use the facts covered to produce a 'fact file' of top 10 facts from the topic)
TOPICS: Amphibians, Birds, Coastal Habitats, Dinosaurs, Food Chains, Digestive system, Earthquakes, Fish, Friction, Gravity, Circulatory system, Respiratory system, Magnets, Mammals, Materials, Micro-organisms, Reptiles, The Nervous system
