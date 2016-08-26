This is Human Life Cycle sorting game. This game allows students to practice identifying different parts of the human life cycle. This pack includes:
5 stages of the human life cycle display cards
15 cards depicting descriptions of different stages of the human life cycle. (Each card gives a description, then asks "Who Am I?" so students must match the description to the correct display card.)
Please make sure to rate and leave feedback!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
LyndsDive
STEAM: Do Living Things Need Love to Grow and Change
This STEAM lesson provides a new approach to looking at an additional "need" of living things. Will plants grow and change when exposed t...
- (0)
- $3.50
LyndsDive
STEM: Coding the North Pole Packet CCSS/NGSS
This STEM activity is designed for K-2nd grade students to gain some hands on experience through a themed un-plugged coding activity. Students will...
- (1)
- $5.00
LyndsDive
Designing a Digital Watermark
Disclaimer: ***In order to use this product you must have access to iPads, the app Drawing Desk, and Google Drive. Access to the above mentioned pr...
- (0)
- $2.25
Popular paid resources
TheGingerTeacher
Human Life Cycles - Complete Science Lesson
<strong>Human Life Cycles - Complete Science Lesson </strong> This download is a complete lesson on the human life cycle. Included: Ful...
- (0)
- $8.45
BUNDLE
TeachersResourceForce
Growth Mindset Colouring Inspirational Sheets, Pages, Posters: GROWING BUNDLE
Explore more of growth mindset mentality with ALL of my motivational, inspirational and relaxing zen doodle colouring pages in this GROWING bundle!...
- 19 Resources
- $77.48
TeachersResourceForce
Self-esteem Colouring Sheets, Pages, Banners, Pennants of Inspirational Quotes
These self-esteem doodle colouring pennants are a wonderfully relaxing resource for your students, and colouring and displaying these quotes will e...
- (0)
- $8.45
New resources
MirrorAssemblies
Mental Health Day 10th October - Assembly script presentation and MP4 music
This assembly looks at the "5 a day for Mental Wellbeing" and how pupils can apply this to their lives. It also brings up discussion abou...
- (1)
- $2.82
helenrachelcrossley
Human Skeleton Roll-a-dice Game
Roll-a-Skeleton Game - A game for 2 or more players where children roll 2 dice and colour the corresponding parts of the skelton. A fun game for le...
- (1)
- $4.23
TES PICKS
edomain
Forming Friendships Editable Pack
Building positive friendships and developing social skills will assist children in all areas of life. Document your social interactions, using the ...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
BUNDLE
TheGingerTeacher
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle
<strong> Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle</strong> This download includes complete lesson plans and resources for 10 less...
- 11 Resources
- $60.15
TheGingerTeacher
Human Life Cycles - Complete Science Lesson
<strong>Human Life Cycles - Complete Science Lesson </strong> This download is a complete lesson on the human life cycle. Included: Ful...
- (0)
- $8.45
BUNDLE
TeachersResourceForce
Growth Mindset Colouring Inspirational Sheets, Pages, Posters: GROWING BUNDLE
Explore more of growth mindset mentality with ALL of my motivational, inspirational and relaxing zen doodle colouring pages in this GROWING bundle!...
- 19 Resources
- $77.48