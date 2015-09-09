The Hunger Games Survival Challenge Smartboard Game will engage your students! FUN! INTERACTIVE! 12 Different Smart board activities!

Hunger Games Directions: This is a Smartboard game for up to twelve players or teams based on the book The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins. A scorekeeper may be needed to keep track of team scores.

BEWARE Only one player can survive! Will it be you? You may choose up to 12 teams or individual players. Click on the dice to find out your district and see how many points you will start with. There can be two players from each district. If a district has already been claimed, roll again. It is not necessary to have all Districts in play for the game to continue. There will be 12 Challenges. A District will be randomly selected to complete the Challenge. You may win or lose points depending on your performance on the Challenge. The INDIVIDUAL with the most points at the end wins. The password for editing purposes is hunger, in case you wish to change the game. I have the password set up so students can't change it.

Some teachers may wish to vary the game and play the challenges as separate games instead of playing the game with all 12 challenges for a victor. You may adapt how you play it for your class. Just move through the slides and have loads of fun! 25 slides in all. This activity can also be used in math for the practice of adding and subtracting points.

