This 2-hour lesson on ser and adjective agreement uses students’ interactive notebooks as well as fun games and activities to learn about and then practice with the content using Hunger Games characters!
How can I use it?:
-to teach new learners about ser and adjectives
-as a review for students who have seen the content before
-as a learning station or learning center
Who is it for?:
-Novice Level Spanish students
-Students in Grades 6-12
At the end of the lesson, students will be able to:
-conjugate the verb ser
-agree adjectives with nouns
-create original sentences
Includes:
-6 pages of content
-detailed instructions and ideas for use
-ser scaffolded notes for interactive notebooks - with answer key
-adjective agreement scaffolded notes for interactive notebooks - with answer key
-sentence practice for interactive notebooks - with Hunger Games characters!
