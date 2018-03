I Have Who Has is a great game to play whole class to practice numbers, additions/subtraction fact, sight words, or in this case, the Arabic Alphabet. Each student takes a card and reads which letter of the alphabet they have, followed by who has the next letter.



EX: "I have A, Who has B?" (English Version)



The child that has the corresponding letter reads their card and so on, until every card has been read.



This pack includes:

1 set of cards with all Arabic words and letters

1 set of cards with English words and Arabic letters



