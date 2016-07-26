This adapted book is great to work on the tricky concept of non-examples for children with less verbal skills. This book works on the essential skills of making choices, building vocabulary, and identifying items based on an exclusionary criterion. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 10 pages each with a clue given on each page. Students need to choose from the 4 picture response options to determine which item is non-example that the clue is hinting at! Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!
This book provides a visual way for students with low language to work on a more complex skill. It's time to go beyond simple matching and sorting! This book has worked well for skill building for my students.
