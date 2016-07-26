This adapted book is great to work on the concept of real and make believe for children with less verbal skills. This book works on the essential skills of making choices, building vocabulary, and identifying items based on the real/make believe attribute. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 10 pages each with a clue given on each page. Students need to choose from the 3 picture response options to determine which item is real or make believe the clue is hinting at! Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!



This book provides a visual way for students with low language to work on a more complex skill. It's time to go beyond simple matching and sorting! This book has worked well for skill building for my students.