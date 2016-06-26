PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



India, This Kid's Life is a booklet that focuses on how a child lives daily life in a different country, compared to how people live in their own country. This particular book tracks the life of a girl named Anika who lives in the country of India.



Included:

1. A pre-test to see what your students know about India

2. A 2 page letter from Anika that describes her life in India

3. Facts about India and discussion questions

4. Word Search Puzzle

5. Secret Code Puzzle

6. 3D India Circle Flag

7. Make an Elephant Puppet Activity

8. Henna Hand Cut-out Activity

9. Postcard Writing Activity

10. If I Had to Ride a Train for Over One Day... Writing Activity

11. Basic Hindi Phrases

12. Crossword Puzzle about India

13. Saffron Information and Coloring Sheet

14. Similarities and Differences Organizer and Writing Activity



