PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
India, This Kid's Life is a booklet that focuses on how a child lives daily life in a different country, compared to how people live in their own country. This particular book tracks the life of a girl named Anika who lives in the country of India.
Included:
1. A pre-test to see what your students know about India
2. A 2 page letter from Anika that describes her life in India
3. Facts about India and discussion questions
4. Word Search Puzzle
5. Secret Code Puzzle
6. 3D India Circle Flag
7. Make an Elephant Puppet Activity
8. Henna Hand Cut-out Activity
9. Postcard Writing Activity
10. If I Had to Ride a Train for Over One Day... Writing Activity
11. Basic Hindi Phrases
12. Crossword Puzzle about India
13. Saffron Information and Coloring Sheet
14. Similarities and Differences Organizer and Writing Activity
All artwork is original and create by myself.
Thanks for looking at my products,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 23
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
Categories & Grades
