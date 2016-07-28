You will not want to miss this packet of informational text articles to use with your students in the classroom! This is a bundle of four fall articles that range from 450-650 words. Each article has illustrations and captions to further explain the text. At the conclusion of each article, there is a six question formative assessment to get a snapshot of students vocabulary and comprehension skills. The following articles are contained in this packet:



(1) Visiting An Apple Orchard: A Fun Fall Activity!

(2) The Origins of Carving a Jack-O-Lantern

(3) Bobbing for Apples: A Fall Fun Favorite!

(4) Fall Fun: Wind Your Way Through the Corn Mazes!