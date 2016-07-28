You will not want to miss this packet of informational text articles to use with your students in the classroom! This is a bundle of four fall articles that range from 450-650 words. Each article has illustrations and captions to further explain the text. At the conclusion of each article, there is a six question formative assessment to get a snapshot of students vocabulary and comprehension skills. The following articles are contained in this packet:
(1) Visiting An Apple Orchard: A Fun Fall Activity!
(2) The Origins of Carving a Jack-O-Lantern
(3) Bobbing for Apples: A Fall Fun Favorite!
(4) Fall Fun: Wind Your Way Through the Corn Mazes!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Cross-curricular topics / Holidays and events
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Fiction
- English language arts / Grammar and punctuation
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Non-fiction
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Poetry
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
