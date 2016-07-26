Word sorts are an effective and efficient way of teaching reading and spelling skills. Work with students in small groups or have students complete word sorts independently. Word sorts with pictures prompt student to think about the sound at the beginning of each word! The visuals and routine based nature of these activities are beneficial for children with autism and special needs!
This set contains 20 Word Sorts in BOTH color and black & white versions. There is also a worksheet that can be used as a means of assessment for independently completed word sorts!
This resource contains sequential initial consonant sorts (word sorts with letters in sequential order), common mix-up initial consonant sorts (work on discriminating between letters with similar sounds and common errors), and short vowel sorts (compare short vowel sounds within words).
Great for reading centers, homework, or direct instruction. Labels and instructions for setup included!
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
