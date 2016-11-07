Originally designed for GCSE Business and Communication Systems
Could be used within a computing unit.
Covers:
Describe the main features of input devices
Evaluate the usefulness of specified input devices in a given scenario
Teacher PPT contains fully differentiated resources.
Home learning task/revision sheet included.
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
hannahconnell
Von Neumann Architecture
Whole lesson and resources Designed for OCR GCSE Computer Science Systems Architecture Unit Teacher PPT included which is fully differentiated with...
- (2)
- $2.82
hannahconnell
Finding Information/Sources of Information
Originally designed for BTEC business first award. Learning Outcomes Covered: To be able to identify different sources of information, e.g. broadsh...
- (1)
- $4.23
hannahconnell
Copyright
Designed for KS3 e-safety unit of work. Covers: Copyright Act and consequences. PPT contains differentiated lesson tasks. Interactive task included.
- (1)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Workplace Skills
18 hours of lessons with a focus on building workplace skills in teenagers or young adults. From timekeeping to CV Writing, job interview technique...
- 17 Resources
- $18.17
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Tutor Time: 2 Year's of Tutor time
PSHCE lessons - 62 x 1 hour, three-way differentiated and highly-rated PSHCE (PSHE and Citizenship) sessions. Most lesson packs in here last one ho...
- 20 Resources
- $69.03
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
PSHE: YR9 PSHE
12 x fully resourced, highly-rated PSHE lesson packs and units suitable for Year 9. All 12 lesson packs are complete with at least one hour-long po...
- 12 Resources
- $13.95
New resources
Resource_Creator
Google Drive - Convert a pdf to a Google document to edit it
This resource contains step by step instructions with screen shots to show how to convert a pdf file to a google document, so that it can be edited...
- (1)
- $2.82
thecomputermama
Microsoft Access 2013 Beginning
Access 2013 Beginning Another Computer Mama Guide: www.thecomputermama.com If you wish to prepare for Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office A...
- (1)
- $21.00
thecomputermama
Microsoft Access 2013 Beginning: Hello, Access!
Microsoft Access 2013 Beginning: Hello, Access! Project: Introduction to Access database objects. Create and modify a customer Table. Beginning Acc...
- (1)
- $6.00
Updated resources
stevejohnson12
6 hour lessons of Spreadsheets, Modelling, Formulas & Presenting Data & Easy to Adapt Resources
6 hour lessons of Spreadsheets, Modelling, Formulas & Presenting Data And Easy to Adapt Resources. Detailed scheme of work with interesting and...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Workplace Skills
18 hours of lessons with a focus on building workplace skills in teenagers or young adults. From timekeeping to CV Writing, job interview technique...
- 17 Resources
- $18.17
tesmny
15 DISCUSSION POINTS ON THE ADVANTAGES OF USING COMPUTERS IN A BUSINESS CONTEXT
Brilliant ice breaker which can be used in Business /ict and spreadsheet lessons. Can be used this as an intro to engage pupils in to the efficienc...
- (0)
- $2.82