Hand Drawn Insects/Bugs Clip Art. These COLORFUL hand drawn insect/bug images are perfect for biology, entomology, or other projects. Each insect/bug is very detailed, perfect for your next nature project.

This SET contains 44 high-quality COLOR Insect/Bug Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.

This Insect/Bug Clip Art set includes:
bark beetle, bed bug, bee, caterpillar, centipede, cock roach, cricket, dragonfly, firefly, fly, spider web, grasshopper, hornet, ladybug, mosquito, moth, scorpion, snail, and more.

TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.

This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.

If you are interested in business or personal clip art, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.

Enjoy!

Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!

Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning

$7.43

$8.25);

(10% off)

Buy nowSave for later
  • cover-page-for-insects-clip-art.jpg
  • preview-for-insects-clip-art.pdf
  • INSECTS.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 145 KB

cover-page-for-insects-clip-art

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

pdf, 34 KB

preview-for-insects-clip-art

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

zip, 259 KB

INSECTS

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades