Understand rational numbers can be plotted on a number line or coordinate plane. Answer questions regarding the number line and plot integers. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.

Objectives:

- Identify rational numbers and integers

- Understand rational numbers can be plotted on the number line

- Plot integers on number lines

- Plot integers on the coordinate plane

- Recognize sign determines in what quadrant of the coordinate plane a point can be found



Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.



Aligned with NCCS Math - 6.NS.6