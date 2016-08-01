Understand rational numbers can be plotted on a number line or coordinate plane. Answer questions regarding the number line and plot integers. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Identify rational numbers and integers
- Understand rational numbers can be plotted on the number line
- Plot integers on number lines
- Plot integers on the coordinate plane
- Recognize sign determines in what quadrant of the coordinate plane a point can be found
Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 6.NS.6
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Measurement Word Problems Presentation - 4.MD.2
- (0)
- $6.00
Area and Perimeter Word Problems - 4.MD.3
- (1)
- $4.00
Multiplication Word Problems; Fractions - 5.NF.6
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Maths negative/positive number line
- (8)
- $4.23
Year 6 - Place Value - Week 2 - Round any Number and Negative Numbers
- (7)
- $7.04
Year 6 Place Value Pack - Resources to help cover Week 1 and 2 Planning for WRMH (White Rose Maths)
- (12)
- $7.04
New resources
Simplifying (Collecting 'like' terms) - Knowledge Organiser
- (1)
- $4.23
Multiplying and Dividing Negative Numbers
- (1)
- $5.63
OCR Maths: Higher GCSE - Section Check In Test 3 Indices and surds
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Substitution 2, Positives and Negatives (Treasure Hunt)
- (6)
- FREE
Challenging Simplifying Algebraic Expressions and then Factorising into Double Brackets Worksheet
- (0)
- FREE
Y6 Maths SATs Revision (Negative Numbers)
- (0)
- FREE