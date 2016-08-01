Understand rational numbers can be plotted on a number line or coordinate plane. Answer questions regarding the number line and plot integers. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Identify rational numbers and integers
- Understand rational numbers can be plotted on the number line
- Plot integers on number lines
- Plot integers on the coordinate plane
- Recognize sign determines in what quadrant of the coordinate plane a point can be found

Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.

Aligned with NCCS Math - 6.NS.6

