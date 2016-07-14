BUNDLE

Integers: This bundle includes task cards for addition, subtraction, multiplying, and dividing integers and is a great way for students to have fun while they practice their skills with integers.

These task cards sell individually for $10; as a bundle they are 30% off, for $7!

$7.00

Buy nowSave for later

Resources included (4)

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades