This is the original resource for the following topics
Introduction to Integration
Integrating functions
Finding the area under the curve

This resource includes:
Full PowerPoint in powerpoint format with all the slides
Questions and answers
Animated parts of the answer for Q&A and demonstrations
Colours to support explanations.

For your use:
You can duplicate slides any type in new questions
To support your teaching and save time planning
As a basis for your observations lessons
To share with students to help them work outside the classroom

I hope this benefits you as it has done for me.

Kind regards.

  • 6.1-Integration-Intro.pptx
  • 6.2-Integration-Functions.pptx
  • 6.3-Integration-Area.pptx

