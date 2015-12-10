Intensive Pronouns are the focus of Common Core 6.1 b.



A PowerPoint, lesson plan, and worksheet on Intensive Pronouns are all included. The EATS lesson plan (tied to the Common Core Standards) as well as an individual worksheet work together to keep students on-task!



If your class is studying Intensive Pronouns, this resource is for you! Complete with an essential question, vocabulary, teaching strategies, and an exit ticket, this lesson shows the difference between Intensive Pronouns and Reflexive Pronouns.



Once students are shown several examples, they will practice with slides on the PowerPoint. Following the PowerPoint, students will work on individual worksheets. Lastly, students will complete an exit ticket.



Students will learn: How can I use intensive pronouns correctly?



CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.6.1b Use intensive pronouns (e.g., myself, ourselves).



Thank you and ENJOY!

