PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Interactive Math Notebook for Seventh Grade - 219 pages!
This math notebook is completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in this interactive math journal includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their math notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their math notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core math notebooks.
All Common Core Math standards for 7th grade are covered in this book.
Topics covered:
Ratios
Proportional Relationships
Ratios and Percentages
Adding and Subtracting Rational Numbers
Multiplying and Dividing Rational Numbers
The Four Operations
Linear Expressions
Rewriting Expressions
Multi-step Problems
Algebraic Expressions and Equations
Scale Drawings
Drawing Geometric Shapes
Describing Figures
Area and Circumference
Unknown Angles in Figures
Area, Volume and Surface Area
Statistical Uses
Drawing Inferences from Samples
Data Distributions
Measures of Center and Variability
Probability
Experimental Probability
Probability Models
Probabilities of Compound Events
Make sure to look at the preview for more details about this fun and interactive way to teach math in your classroom!
All graphics are originals and created by myself.
Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 219
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration 1 Year
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
