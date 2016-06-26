PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Interactive Math Notebook for Seventh Grade - 219 pages!



This math notebook is completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in this interactive math journal includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their math notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their math notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core math notebooks.



All Common Core Math standards for 7th grade are covered in this book.



Topics covered:

Ratios

Proportional Relationships

Ratios and Percentages

Adding and Subtracting Rational Numbers

Multiplying and Dividing Rational Numbers

The Four Operations

Linear Expressions

Rewriting Expressions

Multi-step Problems

Algebraic Expressions and Equations

Scale Drawings

Drawing Geometric Shapes

Describing Figures

Area and Circumference

Unknown Angles in Figures

Area, Volume and Surface Area

Statistical Uses

Drawing Inferences from Samples

Data Distributions

Measures of Center and Variability

Probability

Experimental Probability

Probability Models

Probabilities of Compound Events



Make sure to look at the preview for more details about this fun and interactive way to teach math in your classroom!



***



