Check out this awesome interactive worksheet to enhance students' understanding of the hierarchy of space. Students will be exposed to vocabulary including Earth, Solar System, Galaxy (Milky Way specifically), and the Universe. Students will cut out the four images that represent these terms and paste them in order from smallest to largest. Students will develop their big picture understanding of the concept in a fun way that they will never forget! There is also ample room for note taking if you choose to supplement the visuals with text!



