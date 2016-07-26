These interactive tasks are perfect for teaching foundational reading skills to a variety of types of learners. All of these resources are interactive which will allow your student to be actively engaged while learning!

These materials are great for independent work on previously mastered skills, teaching new concepts, or a little bit of both! This resource would make a perfect station to be run by a paraprofessional. Put all pages in one binder for one complete center activity! These tasks are great for down time in between centers or during teacher transitions between tasks!

Included:
- match letters
- match letters (color coded)
- sort letters (6 pages total; 4 letters on each page)
- trace upper case letters
- trace lower case letters
- match upper case to lower case letters
- write letters with visual blocks
- match letters in words
- match color words to color with visual cues
- match number word to number with visual cues

Created: Jul 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

