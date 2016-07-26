These interactive tasks are perfect for teaching foundational reading skills to a variety of types of learners. All of these resources are interactive which will allow your student to be actively engaged while learning!
These materials are great for independent work on previously mastered skills, teaching new concepts, or a little bit of both! This resource would make a perfect station to be run by a paraprofessional. Put all pages in one binder for one complete center activity! These tasks are great for down time in between centers or during teacher transitions between tasks!
Included:
- match letters
- match letters (color coded)
- sort letters (6 pages total; 4 letters on each page)
- trace upper case letters
- trace lower case letters
- match upper case to lower case letters
- write letters with visual blocks
- match letters in words
- match color words to color with visual cues
- match number word to number with visual cues
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
