These interactive tasks are perfect for teaching foundational reading skills to a variety of types of learners. All of these resources are interactive which will allow your student to be actively engaged while learning!



These materials are great for independent work on previously mastered skills, teaching new concepts, or a little bit of both! This resource would make a perfect station to be run by a paraprofessional. Put all pages in one binder for one complete center activity! These tasks are great for down time in between centers or during teacher transitions between tasks!



Included:

- put alphabet in order

- sort pictures by initial consonant (3 pages)

- fill in missing letter in alphabet

- fill in missing letter in sight words

- match rhyming words

- sort words by short vowel (2 pages)

- sort nouns and verb pictures

- sort nouns by type (person, place, thing)

- match word to picture (2 pages)

- match nouns

- match adjectives

- match verbs