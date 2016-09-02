This International Baccalaureate IB Poster MEGA-SET includes poster sets for the IB Learner Profile, Attitudes, and Key Concepts! There are even 2 design styles to choose from! Download the preview for a sneak peek!
LEARNER PROFILE
Inquirer
Communicator
Open-Minded
Principled
Balanced
Knowledgeable
Thinker
Caring
Reflective
Risk-Taker
(Also included is a "Courageous" poster with the Risk Taker description as some schools choose to use the language Courageous instead of Risk Taker)
ATTITUDES
Appreciation
Commitment
Confidence
Cooperation
Creativity
Curiosity
Empathy
Enthusiasm
Independence
Integrity
Respect
Tolerance
KEY CONCEPTS
Responsibility
Perspective
Reflection
Change
Function
Connection
Causation
Form
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Body and mind
- Citizenship / Community, identity and diversity
- Citizenship / Global issues
- Cross-curricular topics / Community
- Pedagogy and professional development / Classroom practice
- Pedagogy and professional development / Theories of teaching and learning
