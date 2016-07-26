This packet contains 17 different iPad themed worksheets to work on reading, writing, rhyming, matching, and sorting the pre-primer Dolch Sight Words. There are also 40 iPad themed flashcards.



Grab students' attention with these fun iPad themed activities! Nothing is more motivating that an iPad! These worksheets would be great for homework or independent work time. Flashcards can be used for extra practice and targeting commonly missed words!