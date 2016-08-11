This Irregular Preterite TPR Story PowerPoint is about a teacher who loves Snickers. Even though she does everything she can to hide her extra-large Snickers from her students they keep finding it and eating it. Finally, she manages to keep it for herself but then has a bigger problem.

This Spanish TPR Story repeats the irregular preterite of the following verbs: estar, poner, venir, ver, ir, irse, and tener. Students recycle the verbs in context by rewriting the story, changing only the underlined parts.

The TPR Story includes the following:
~Spanish TPR Story with photographs and visuals
~True/False Activity
~Printed Story with instructions, true/false activity, and underlined words and phrases.
~PowerPoint Password (YOU WILL NEED MICROSOFT OFFICE 2002 in order to access the password-protected PowerPoint.)

