This Irregular Preterite TPR Story PowerPoint is about a teacher who loves Snickers. Even though she does everything she can to hide her extra-large Snickers from her students they keep finding it and eating it. Finally, she manages to keep it for herself but then has a bigger problem.
This Spanish TPR Story repeats the irregular preterite of the following verbs: estar, poner, venir, ver, ir, irse, and tener. Students recycle the verbs in context by rewriting the story, changing only the underlined parts.
The TPR Story includes the following:
~Spanish TPR Story with photographs and visuals
~True/False Activity
~Printed Story with instructions, true/false activity, and underlined words and phrases.
~PowerPoint Password (YOU WILL NEED MICROSOFT OFFICE 2002 in order to access the password-protected PowerPoint.)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Spanish Ser vs. Estar TPR Story and Activities
- (2)
- $3.50
How to Write a Persuasive Essay for AP Spanish PowerPoint and Activities
- (1)
- $6.00
AP Spanish Lesson Plans and Curriculum for an Entire Year
- (1)
- $210.00
Popular paid resources
SPANISH VERBS REVISION & PRACTICE
- (1)
- $5.63
Mira 3 - Unit 4.4 Me gustan los idiomas
- (0)
- $4.93
NEW AQA AS/ALevels Sitios históricos y civilizaciones prehispánicas -Patrimonio- El arte Frida Kahlo
- (0)
- $8.45
New resources
Como te fue - Holiday opinions and descriptions
- (1)
- FREE
Reggaeton Lento: Cultural lesson about music and Puerto Rico
- (1)
- FREE
Enjoy a Spanish Christmas in one lesson
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
¿Cómo estás?
- (0)
- FREE
Spanish GCSE 2018 revision guide
- (0)
- $11.27
Hispanic Leaders Character Cards (Spanish version) - 20 Influential People!
- (0)
- $4.00