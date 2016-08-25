This product is a small banner to use in the first week of school to get to know students and have them work with basic vocabulary.
How can I use it?:
-to have students practice with “get to know you” vocabulary, such as name, age, birthday, and favorite things
Who is it for?:
-Novice Level language students in grades 6-10
Includes:
-detailed instructions and ideas for use
-small banner
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
