This 3-4 hour lesson on Carnevale makes this exciting and important cultural event into an accessible and fun learning opportunity for students.



How can I use it?:

-as a cultural addition to an existing unit

-as a self-contained cultural lesson

-as a quick lesson for a substitute teacher



Who is it for?:

-Students in Grades 6-12

-for Italian students with proficiency levels of Novice and up



At the end of the lesson, students will be able to:

-use and understand common vocabulary words associated with Carnevale

-articulate the timeline and schedule of annual Carnevale celebrations

-compare and contrast Carnevale celebrations around the world

-describe the personality and costumes of Commedia dell’Arte maschere stock characters that inspire the present-day Carnevale masks

-describe and even create the stunning costumes typical of Carnevale celebrations

-listen to and recite Carnevale-themed filastrocche

-have discussions about social change and what changes they might make if they had the chance



Includes:

-31 pages of content

-detailed instructions and ideas for use

-assessment stampsheets

-vocabulary and notes for INB

-labels/titles for learning stations

-vocabulary game

-SEVEN activities to engage in the target language as well as with cultural information about Carnevale

-seven mask coloring pages