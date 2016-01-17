This 3-4 hour lesson on Carnevale makes this exciting and important cultural event into an accessible and fun learning opportunity for students.
How can I use it?:
-as a cultural addition to an existing unit
-as a self-contained cultural lesson
-as a quick lesson for a substitute teacher
Who is it for?:
-Students in Grades 6-12
-for Italian students with proficiency levels of Novice and up
At the end of the lesson, students will be able to:
-use and understand common vocabulary words associated with Carnevale
-articulate the timeline and schedule of annual Carnevale celebrations
-compare and contrast Carnevale celebrations around the world
-describe the personality and costumes of Commedia dell’Arte maschere stock characters that inspire the present-day Carnevale masks
-describe and even create the stunning costumes typical of Carnevale celebrations
-listen to and recite Carnevale-themed filastrocche
-have discussions about social change and what changes they might make if they had the chance
Includes:
-31 pages of content
-detailed instructions and ideas for use
-assessment stampsheets
-vocabulary and notes for INB
-labels/titles for learning stations
-vocabulary game
-SEVEN activities to engage in the target language as well as with cultural information about Carnevale
-seven mask coloring pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
