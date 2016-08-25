This product includes a set of activities to help Novice Learners practice with colors in the target language.

How can I use it?:
-to practice with colors
-to review colors
-to play games and activities

Who is it for?:
-Novice language students in Grades 6-10

At the end of the lesson, students will be able to:
-identify and use colors in the target language

Includes:
-detailed instructions and ideas for use
-8 pages of content
-notesheet for learning colors
-2 communicative activities
-manipulatives
-2 games

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Colors-Practice-Italian.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 11 MB

Colors-Practice-Italian

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades