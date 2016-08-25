This product includes a set of activities to help Novice Learners practice with colors in the target language.



How can I use it?:

-to practice with colors

-to review colors

-to play games and activities



Who is it for?:

-Novice language students in Grades 6-10



At the end of the lesson, students will be able to:

-identify and use colors in the target language



Includes:

-detailed instructions and ideas for use

-8 pages of content

-notesheet for learning colors

-2 communicative activities

-manipulatives

-2 games