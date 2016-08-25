This product has INB vocabulary and activities and games to practice with common greetings in the target language!

How can I use it?:
-to have students practice with common greetings, such as name, age, and how you’re doing

Who is it for?:
-Novice language students and up in Grades 6-12

At the end of the lesson, students will be able to:
-correctly ask and answer using common greetings

Includes:
-detailed instructions and ideas for use
-8 pages of content
-vocabulary and accompanying envelope for interactive notebooks
-communicative activity
-2 simple games for practice

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Greetings-INB-Italian.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 2 MB

Greetings-INB-Italian

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades