This product has INB vocabulary and activities and games to practice with common greetings in the target language!
How can I use it?:
-to have students practice with common greetings, such as name, age, and how you’re doing
Who is it for?:
-Novice language students and up in Grades 6-12
At the end of the lesson, students will be able to:
-correctly ask and answer using common greetings
Includes:
-detailed instructions and ideas for use
-8 pages of content
-vocabulary and accompanying envelope for interactive notebooks
-communicative activity
-2 simple games for practice
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
