This set of activities set up in a stations format for a fun and dynamic way for students to explore and learn about the Renaissance, or Rinascimento, in the target language!
How can I use it?:
-to have students learn about the Renaissance and participate in dynamic activities in learning
Who is it for?:
-Novice Level and up Italian language students in grades 6-10
Includes:
-detailed instructions and ideas for use
-6 pages of content
-6 stations for students to complete, along with a stampsheet to guide their learning
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
