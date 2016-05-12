This packet comes with the Potsdam declaration and follow up questions.



The dropping of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki remains among the most controversial events in history. It has been debated ever since by historians whether the bombings were necessary, what effect they had on bringing the war with Japan to an end. There were other options that the United States could have used to end the war, but the new super weapon was used not only to end the war with Japan but to show off the new atomic bombs the United States had and to the Soviet Union and other adversaries ushering in the start of the cold war.

The Potsdam declaration was signed just a few weeks before the United States dropped the atomic bombs on Japan laying the groundwork for Japans surrender.