This packet comes with the Potsdam declaration and follow up questions.
The dropping of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki remains among the most controversial events in history. It has been debated ever since by historians whether the bombings were necessary, what effect they had on bringing the war with Japan to an end. There were other options that the United States could have used to end the war, but the new super weapon was used not only to end the war with Japan but to show off the new atomic bombs the United States had and to the Soviet Union and other adversaries ushering in the start of the cold war.
The Potsdam declaration was signed just a few weeks before the United States dropped the atomic bombs on Japan laying the groundwork for Japans surrender.
About this resource
Info
Created: May 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
MOCK TRIAL: STUDENTS PROTESTING AT SCHOOL: FIRST AMENDMENT ISSUE
- (0)
- $3.00
Mock Trial Prayer at a School Football Game First Amendment Issue
- (0)
- $3.00
Mock Trial: Did the principal violate the students 4th amendment rights?
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Claims to the Throne 1066
- (34)
- $2.82
Roman Villa
- (35)
- $2.82
Textile inventions
- (24)
- $2.11
New resources
British America, 1713-1783: Consequences of the war in America
- (1)
- $4.93
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
British America, 1713-1783: The War of Independence, 1775-83
- (1)
- $4.93
Updated resources
My birthday in history
- (0)
- $2.90
U.S. History: Examining Both Sides of the Scopes "Monkey" Trial Activity
- (0)
- $2.00
Edexcel GCSE 9-1 Superpower relations and the Cold War, 1941-91: Unit 2 Revision Guide and Workbook
- (0)
- $7.03