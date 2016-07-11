Jellyfish: All About Jellyfish PowerPoint presentation. This is an information Power Point presentation that gives basic facts and beautiful photographs of jellyfish or jelly fish. This presentation will compliment many children's books and stories that you may be using in your classroom. The presentation includes 16 slides and can be edited to meet your needs.



I have included these options to view the presentation:

•Editable PowerPoint presentation (best)

•JPEG PowerPoint presentation in case your computer doesn't allow my font and changes or distorts the editable version

•PDF slides for you to use in whatever way you like.



Presentation is a great addition to the following stories:

•Sea Jellies Rainbows in the Sea by Elizabeth Tayntor Gowell

•Jellies in Unit 2, Lesson 10 of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Journeys

•Jellyfish by Lloyd G. Douglas

•Jellies by Twig George

•Jellyfish (Under the Sea) by Carol K. Lindeen

•Amazing Jellies: Jewels of the Sea by Elizabeth Gowell

•Jellyfish (Nature's Children) by Katie Marsico

•Jellyfish (A Day in the Life: Sea Animals) by Louise Spilsbury