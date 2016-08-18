This set includes 52 jobs description cards for your cycle 3 students. It is designed to help students learn new vocabulary or discuss jobs and occupations. You can use them as a partner activity, for small group work or at centres.
Also, this set includes a black and white set of cards. Plus, we added editable PDF pages that you can use to create your own description cards!
Here's the link to download the font OpenDyslexic: http://opendyslexic.org/download/
***Canadian Spelling
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
